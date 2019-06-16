Happy 80th Birthday!: Judy S. Fuller

The family of Judy S. Fuller is happy to announce her 80th birthday with a Celebration!
Judy was born on June 25, 1939. She married her sweetheart Lloyd Fuller. Their loving children are Craig and Brenda Holley, Jack Fuller, Bradley (deceased), Matt Fuller, Jeff and Erin Fuller, Bryan and Tami Fuller, and Jody Fuller, 16 grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Judy's birthday on June 22, 2019, at an Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marriott Slaterville City Hall 1570 W. 400 N.
No gifts, instead bring a written memory or photos .