Happy 80th Birthday!: Keitha Elmer Geilman

Please join us for an Open House Birthday Celebration for Keitha Elmer Geilman at the L.D.S. Church, located at 2123 N. 2000 W. Farr West, UT on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Keitha was born March 16, 1940 to Raymond & Zelda (Prescott) Elmer in Hayden, UT (Duchesne County.)
Mom attended a little four room school house before moving to Ogden, UT, where she attended Mound Fort Elementary & Jr. High School. She then graduated from BenLomond High School & then Weber State College.
Keitha worked for the I.R.S. And retired from Hill Air Force Base. Mom earned two awards for the "Zero Defects" program taking fingerprints. She also worked for Granite Furniture and Ogden Schools Credit Union.
Keitha's hobbies include crocheting, sewing, knitting & quilting (Mom made many gifts for her children & grandchildren & their spouses.) Mom's hobbies also include craft fairs, Boutiques, playing Gin, Playing with her dog Sammy, & playing with her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Mom is a proud member of The Daughters of The Utah Pioneers. Keitha has been married to Grant Geilman for 55 wonderful years and counting.
Keitha has two children, Chad & Lora Geilman and Tracy (Geilman) Martinez. Eight grandchildren, Garrett & Cassidy Geilman, Melissa & Josh Allen, Travis Geilman, Paige & Ben Richardson, Olivia & Victor Flores, Noah Martinez, Napoleon Martinez & Melrose Martinez. Three great-grandsons; Kole Geilman, Santiago Flores & Emilio Flores. Please come out and help us celebrate the accomplishments & milestones of our amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. No gifts please.