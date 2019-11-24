Happy 80th Birthday!: Kenneth Duane Raught

Kenneth Duane Raught was born November 16, 1939, in Taos, NM to Norman Bazil and Ruby Lynn Kilman Raught. He was raised in AZ, CA, and NM. He graduated from Albuquerque High School. After graduating he went to work for Mountian Bell Telephone and retired from AT&T Communications 30 years later. He then worked for several years for Winward Telecom as a supervisor.
He and Rutha M. Skinner were married August 14, 1958. Three wonderful children soon joined their family. Gary (Kelly) Raught, Molly (Gary) Rands, and Valerie (Steve) Parkinson.
In 1960, they invited the missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to come teach them about the gospel and were baptized November 19, 1960. One of our favorite callings was serving at the McKay Dee Hospital LDS Pastoral Committee for four years.
In 1974 they moved to North Ogden, UT. This move brought them closer to Yellowstone Park and the high Uintas where many fun adventures were had. Ken loves to fly fish, fly tying, backpacking, golf, metal detecting, and watercolor painting. He volunteers at the North Ogden Senior Citizen Center as a watercolor instructor.
He is always excited to share his interests with his seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He and Rutha love to attend their ballgames, dance recitals, birthday parties and other activities.
A family party was held on his birthday at the Timbermine Restaurant.