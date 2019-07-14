Happy 90th Birthday!: Kenneth G. Yearsley

Kenn was born on July 18, 1929, in Ogden, Utah to Sadie Ione Slater and Vernal Ezra Yearsley. Dad grew up in Ogden and Harrisville. He attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ogden High School in 1947. He attended Weber College and BYU before transferring to Utah State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Bacteriology and a Master's degree in Micro Biology.
His career as a Medical Technologist, and later Chief Med-Tech began at the old Dee Hospital on 24th and Harrison. He followed the move to the new McKay Dee Hospital at 39th and Harrison. Dad had a long and distinguished career spanning 35 years in the laboratory and developed life-long friendships along the way.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dad served a church mission to Northern California in 1951. Dad had many callings in the church including finance clerk, temple worker in the Ogden Temple Baptismal and he served the residents of Manor Care Senior Center for 6 years.
As a young man working his way through school Dad met and courted a young lady from Lyndonville Vermont, Eleanor Jane Harrison. They fell in love and were married in 1956. Together they had four wonderful children; Janet, Kenny, Carolyn, and Allan. Mom passed away in the summer of 1979. Although he missed her dearly, he knew this life was meant to be shared with someone special. That special someone is Laurene Crouch Jacobsen, who has taken great care of Dad for the past 35 years. Laurene brought to this union five wonderful children of her own; Brent, Craig, Mark, Debbie, and Laurie.
Together they have 32 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to invite family and friends to a celebration in honor of his 90th Birthday.
An open house will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the LDS meeting house located at 5626 S. 850 E., South Ogden.
Happy Birthday Dad, and man871y more to come!