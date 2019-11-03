Happy 90th Birthday!: Kik Takahashi

Kik Takahashi will celebrate her 90th birthday and will be honored at an Open House on
Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2 p.m. To 4 p.m., at the Uintah 1st Ward LDS Church, 6660 South 1775 East, Uintah, UT. Please no gifts.
Kik was raised in Honeyville, UT and graduated from Box Elder High School. She married Frank Takahashi in 1952 and they have resided in Uintah for over 60 years. Their children are Gary (Colette) Takahashi, Mitzie (Dennis) Yamashita, and Janet Takahashi. They have five grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.
Through the years, Kik has enjoyed traveling the western states to chicken shows and state fairs, crocheting, gardening, and walking each morning with her "mall friends."