Happy 90th Birthday!: LaRae Parker Bitton

The Bitton Family announces a "Surprise 90th Birthday Celebration" for their beloved Mother, LaRae Parker Bitton. Our beautiful, loving Mother was born on February 1, 1930, to Charles Eldren and Blanche Parker.
The celebration begins with a family dinner at Maddox Restaurant, followed by a Surprise Party at Liberty Hall in FarrWest, Utah on February 1, 2020. A Birthday gathering with loved ones and friends to recognize her long life and great inspiration.
On November 17, 1950, LaRae married Dean K. Bitton, in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. In 2013 she was widowed after 63 years of marriage. Together they built their home in Roy, and their family was blessed with eight children, RaeDean, Karryn (deceased), Brooke, Krystyn, Kolette, Doug, Paula, and Jeff. Sustained by Faith, Service, humor, music, and great love they found abundant joy.
Bear Lake, Family Reunions, boating, camping and gardening were favorite past times. Golf was Mother's sport, she enjoyed competing in Ladies tournaments and won a number of Club Championships.
LaRae worked at the IRS, Hill Air Force Base, and Weber County School District. She served in the LDS Church in various callings. Her greatest joys are her children, 32 Grandchildren, and 47 Great- Grandchildren. She has always been our Queen Bee, industrious, hard working, and a blessing to us all.