Happy 80th Birthday!: Larry Leatham

It can't be! It isn't! Somehow, some way though, it is! Larry Leatham is turning 80 years old!
Who would have thought that he would make it this far? No one he knows and certainly no one he doesn't!
Larry was born June 18, 1939, (the same day his grandfather Leatham was born) in Ogden, Utah. He is the son of Frank Hendry and Thelma Medcarft Leatham. His formative years were not that unusual other than the fact he learned at an early age to love gardening. This he learned from his mother who worked in her yard every day and passed that love on to him.
Larry graduated from Ogden High School in 1957. He attended Weber College and received an associate degree. Then he graduated from the University of Utah in 1962 with a degree in biology and teaching. He began his teaching career at Highland Jr. High School. During his third year of teaching this beautiful woman, Janet Hatch, started teaching there.
As soon as he started dating her he fell in love and three weeks later they were engaged. They were married in the St. George Temple on August 14, 1962. At that time husband and wife were not able to teach at the same school, so Larry was transferred to Mt. Ogden Jr. High where he taught honors biology for seventeen years. During this time two children were born in the marriage, Jennifer and Jeffrey. When the Ogden District changed to the middle school concept, Larry was transferred to Ogden High where he taught biology for an additional five years. During this time, he became the Utah State Teacher of the Year for 1986. He became assistant principal at Ogden High in fall 1986 and served there for five years before being made principal for an additional five years, retiring from Ogden School District in 1998. Following his retirement from Ogden School District he accepted a job with Weber Schools as the district School-To- Careers Coordinator which he held for ten years and received the National Carl Perkins Humanity Award in 2010. After leaving the Weber School District, he returned to the Ogden School District for one year where he worked for the foundation to help raise the money for the remodeling of Ogden High School.
Both Janet and Larry have been strong members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have through the past 54 years have held many prestigious and enjoyable positions.
Their daughter, Jennifer, married Andrew Roush and from this union four grandchildren have been brought into the marriage: Jake (Lauren), Sade, Elli and Max. Their son Jeff married Colton Haynes and they live in Los Angeles.
Janet and Larry have enjoyed traveling around the world and have been to 24 countries outside of the continental United States. Since their son lives in Paris and Los Angeles they have had the opportunity to visit Paris 26 times. They have enjoyed and are very grateful the opportunities they've had to meet many famous people through their son's world famous floral creations.
As stated earlier, Larry has always had a great love of gardening. He has won awards for his yard and been invited to participate in yard tours in the Ogden area. Janet inherited her childhood historical three-story home in Panguitch, Utah, where they spend much of their time. Gardening there also bring great joy to Larry.
Jennifer and Jeffrey will be honoring their father on June 19, 2019. For more information please contact Jennifer Roush.