Happy 94th Birthday!: Laura Crawford Call

Laura was born on December 24, 1925, in Hurricane Utah and raised in Spring Dale; moved to Ogden in 1941 and graduated from Ogden High School.
In 1950 she married Junior E. Call (deceased) in the Salt Lake Temple.
They had two children and five grandchildren. An open house on December 21, 2019 to help her celebrate her 94th birthday will be held at the LDS Church House on 5300 S. 2100 W. Roy, Utah from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thanks to: Cathy Fisher, Debbie Merrill, and Peggy Blaylock. C. Laura's daughter. Please no gifts.