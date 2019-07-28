Happy 90th Birthday!: Laura Wilde

Our beautiful matriarch, Laura Wilde celebrated her 90th birthday on July 15, 2019.
Laura was born to Lawrence Harris and Irene Buckley in 1929. She is a graduate of Weber High School and holds an associate degree from Weber State College. She married Wayne Wilde 70 years ago in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 10, 1949.
They are the parents of seven children: Karen (Thayne) Fry; Keith (Sharon) Wilde; LaMar (RaNae) Wilde; LaRae (Bryan) Morris; JoAnn Wengreen; JoLyn (Russ) Adams and Brent (Cindy) Wilde; grandparents to 27 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Laura and Wayne have served two LDS missions, in Indianapolis, Indiana and in inner city Ogden. They enjoyed cruising and R.V. camping; they have been part of travel clubs including The Antelopers and Over the Hill Sams.
Laura is talented in crocheting, crafts, and making beautiful gifts and enjoys playing the organ, as well as tap, line, round and square dancing. She also enjoys flower gardening and reading. She was the Utah Square Dance Association secretary in 1973. Her greatest joy is her family and she brings sunshine to their lives.