Happy 80th Birthday!: Lee Pons

On December 11, 1939, Lee entered the world as the youngest sibling of four older sisters.
They all grew up as friends, but since he was the only boy, he was always accused of being their mothers favorite.
Their love for each other is very strong and sadly two of the sisters are now deceased. Early in life, Lee taught himself how to fix anything and everything. He became the Family fix it man which has followed him throughout his entire life. He has always been admired for his knowledge and ability to conquer any task with perfection. It's impossible to write a short story about someone who has done so much but everyone who is fortunate enough to know him already knows how the story goes.
His loving wife Carolyn has been his life companion for 64 years and their beautiful granddaughter Kayla was the first grandchild who still holds a special key to their heart. The next lovely granddaughter is Rachel and now there are several Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and a Great-grandson on the way.
There are so many things to say about a wonderful dad who has lived 80 amazing years.
Congratulations on your milestone and I'm so glad your here!
Love, Randy