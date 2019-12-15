Happy 100th Birthday!: Leora Morton Gertsch Collins Ward

Leora Morton will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends in St. George, Utah.
She was born on December 16, 1919, in Mapleton, Utah to Joseph Morton and Belva Hatfield.
A lifelong learner, Leora graduated from the University of Utah, worked at Primary Children's Hospital, and taught at schools in Utah County.
She was married (Joseph Daniel Gertsch, 1940; Richard W Collins, 1955; and Robert B Ward, 2008) and was widowed three times, reared nine children, and has many great and great-great grandchildren. 00
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Leora has endured many life challenges but has maintained a cheerful and positive attitude. Please send well-wishes to her email address: leoragertsch@gmail.com