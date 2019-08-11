Happy 80th Birthday!: Leroy Atencio

Leroy was born and raised in New Mexico one of eight children born to Eudoro and Stella Atencio. Leroy married Mary Ann Fanning in May 1967. They had one son Jon (Idie), three step-children: Kim (Rusty), Tracy (Nora), Mike (Tammy), 11 grandkids and seven great-grandkids.
Leroy worked for 36 years at DDO retiring in 1993 and served 22 years in the Air Force retiring in 1999. Leroy was a 35 year member of St. James Parish and Knights of Columbus. Leroy currently lives in Colorado Springs with his wife of 52 years. He enjoys golf, traveling, family and friends.
A birthday celebration will be held August 18, 2019, in his honor at North Ogden Park Bowery 2750 N 500 E from 2-4 p.m. Family and friends welcome.