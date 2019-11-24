Happy 90th Birthday!: Louis (Lou) Howell

Louis (Lou) Howell was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and spent most of his youth living in Ogden, Utah.
After serving a mission to Eastern Canada, he enlisted in the US Air Force where he flew fighter jets and transports out of the California Air National Guard Base in Van Nuys. He also graduated from California State University, Northridge and worked as a corporate accountant.
Louis, and his wife, Ione, have been married 68 years, have seven children, 22 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He served faithfully in many callings, three full-time missions, and two part-time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has resided in Layton during most of his retirement and continues to stay active serving others.
He will be surrounded by his family from near, and far to celebrate his birthday.