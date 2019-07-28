Happy 85th Birthday!: Marion Nuffer Adamson

Marion was born in Preston, Idaho on July 29, 1934, to Edwin and Jennie Nuffer. She grew up on a dairy farm and was the valedictorian of her graduating class from Preston High School in 1952. She attended Utah State University and there she met her husband, A. George Adamson. They were married September 1, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have made their home in Ogden, Utah for the past 53 years. They have welcomed seven children, 28 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren (plus two on the way).
Marion served a mission with George for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Ghana, West Africa from 1997-99. Marion has played and taught the piano throughout her life, including teaching many of her grandchildren to play. She especially enjoys playing for the Primary in her Ward. Marion loves swimming, table games, crossword puzzles and going on cruises. There will be a family celebration for her on her birthday.
We love you, Marion, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma! Happy 85th Birthday!