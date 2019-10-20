Happy 80th Birthday!: Mary Busby Mills

UFFDA our 89% Norwegian Mom, Mary Busby Mills is celebrating 80 years! She was born on October 22, 1939, in Cooperstown, North Dakota.
She married our Dad, Ernie Busby and moved to Utah in 1956. They moved to Roy in 1967, where they raised their three children, Joni (Mark) Williams, Jeff (Shannon) Busby and Greg Busby. They were married 39 years before his passing in 1995. She met Bob Mills on a blind date and they were married in 1996. They enjoyed 20 years together before his passing in 2016.
A beloved and very supportive Grandmother, she has 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one of the way. She enjoys reading, shopping, going to movies and watching football. She is appreciative of her many friends at Elim Lutheran Church where she is an active member.
She was celebrated at a family dinner at the Maddox Ranch House last night. Happy birthday Mom! We love you!