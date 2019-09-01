Happy 100th Birthday!: Mary Edna Goodell Lanier

Mary Edna Goodell Lanier was born on August 28, 1919, in Ogden, Utah to George Everett and Mary Ann Goodell.
She married Raymond L. Lanier and they adopted a son, Michael Raymond Lanier. Both Raymond and Michael have passed away.
She was one of the lucky kids that got free rides on trains. Her dad worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and this was one of the perks of his job. She graduated from Ogden High School and worked for the Salt Lake Tribune and the Deseret News. She was a life member of the Ogden Eagles Lodge.
The family will Celebrate her birthday with a brunch at the Gray Cliff Restaurant in the Ogden Canyon on Sunday, September 1, 2019.