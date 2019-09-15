Happy 80th Birthday!: Mary Leyba Velasquez

Mary Leyba Velasquez of Clearfield, Utah celebrated her 80th birthday at the Hope Center in Roy, Utah with a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born on September 12, 1939, in Canjilon, New Mexico to Jose D. Leyba and Fidelia Montano Leyba. Mary graduated from Davis High School in 1957, and attended Weber State College. For many years, she worked as a Director of the Migrant Head Start Program.
Mary is a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church of Layton, Utah. She is the mother of five sons: Ronnie, Bobbie, Todd, Billy and Rubel Espinoza (deceased) and one daughter, Angela Spencer. The joys of her life include 26 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Her many interests include crocheting, church bingo, country western and Mexican music, taking bus trips with family and friends to Wendover and poker. She is well known in her community for roasting green chili peppers. A blessing to all of her family, we wish her a very Happy 80th Birthday.
We all love you very much.