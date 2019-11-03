Happy 90th Birthday!: Melvin Andersen

Melvin B. Andersen has reached his 90th Birthday having been born November 6, 1929, in Ogden the oldest of eight children of Alonzo and Margaret Bassett Andersen. He was raised in Brigham City along with siblings Delpha (Steve deceased) Baird, Belva, and Norman Christensen both deceased, Fay and Ralph Jeppson both deceased, Carol deceased as a toddler, Ralph deceased (Margaret) Andersen, Vertis and Sandra Andersen and Jean and Seth Jensen.
A 1947 graduate of Box Elder High he lettered in track, was on the swim team and played violin in the High School orchestra. He attended Utah State University.
On February 12, 1970, he married Patsy Topping in the Logan Temple and she helped him finish raising his four youngest children. They served as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Temple for 16 years (1995-2011). He has served as an instructor in many of the Church organizations and as Young Men's President, Counselor in the Bishopric, Scoutmaster, Ward Clerk, and High Priest Group Leader.
His work was as a draftsman, cartographer, and illustrator for many of the energy and mining companies retiring from Northwest Pipeline. He has also managed a Roller-Skating Rink.
He has raised cattle and raised and trained horses and enjoyed taking Scout Troops packing into the mountains. When he was well enough he went hunting and/or fishing as often as possible. Because of his health, the birthday will be a very small celebration.
His children are Rev. Jeri Linn, La Crescenta, CA; Steven and Karen Andersen, Albuquerque; Dan and Kaye Andersen, Brigham City; Kit and Janet Andersen, Rexburg; Teresa and Michael Rigby, Willard. He has twelve grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.