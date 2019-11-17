Happy 90th Birthday!: Myrna Messerly

Myrna Messerly is celebrating 90! She was born in Draper on November 23, 1929, to Naomi Rasmussen and Henry Eldon Stringfellow.
Her family moved to Ogden when she was seven years old, and here she was raised.
Myrna graduated from Ogden High and Weber State College. While at Weber College she was a part of the Dorian Singers. Myrna excelled in music! She played professionally for vocal and ballet lessons. Her Sundays would always find her at the organ for the ward.
She married Wayne Russel Messerly on October 8, 1953. They had five sons; John, Jeff, Joel, Jed, and Justin. Myrna has 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She currently resides at The Gardens.
Come join us in a celebration Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the 626 E. 2600 N. chapel from 5-7 p.m.