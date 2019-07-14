Happy 90th Birthday!: Myron Athol Stevenson

The family of Myron Stevenson would like to announce his 90th birthday and wish him a very happy one.
Myron was born in Brigham City, Utah to William Athol Stevenson and LaVon Nelson on July 21, 1929. He married Deola Wells on June 27, 1949, in Willard, Utah and later for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They have six children, Dee (deceased), Michael (Karen), Robert, Val (Lydia), Nancy Hennefer (Corey), and Peggy Olearain (Randy).
Family and friends are invited to an Open House in his honor, July 20, 2019, at the Marriott- Slaterville City Hall, 1570 W. 400 N. in Marriott-Slaterville. Stop by anytime between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. No presents please.