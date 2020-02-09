Happy 90th Birthday!: Naudine Jensen

The family of Naudine Jensen would like to wish her a wonderful 90th Birthday.
Our fun loving, beautiful mother was born on February 10, 1930, to Delbert E. and Alice C. Teeter. She is a life long resident of Ogden, Utah. After high school she married her best friend and love of her life, Glen H. Jensen. They were married on November 11, 1949, and recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.
Naudine enjoys volunteering at the Golden Hours Senior Center. She was a member of the advisory board for 10 years and is currently serving her 22nd year on the senior council. Among her many talents are quilting, sewing, and knitting which she enjoys doing several days a week with her friends at the center.
Her greatest joy is spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lunch with the 12:00 o'clock Lunch Bunch at Criddles' Cafe and Sunday morning bowling at Ben Lomand Lanes are the best! She has three children: Linda (Terry) Mount, Kirk (Cindy) Jensen, and Jeffrey (Kori) Jensen. Five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren .
Mom you are the heart and soul of our family and a true blessing to all of us.
We will be celebrating her 90th Birthday with a family dinner at the Gray Cliff Lodge.
Happy Birthday Mom. We Love You!