Happy 80th Birthday!: Nedra L. Wright

The family of Nedra L. Wright announces her 80th birthday!
She has been a great example of love to all she comes in contact with. The greatest lesson she taught, is to love the sinner but not the sin.
It is our honor to celebrates her 80 years of love for all men and women. She was born in Brigham City, Utah.
She worked for the Weber County School District for 25 years. She shared a bond with her students as she encouraged them to reach higher than what others thought of them.
She married the love of her life (Wynnston Wright) to whom she has been married for 63 years. Their marriage was blessed by their five children, David, Danene, Daniel, Diane and Dana.
Their posterity also includes 15 grand children, and 30 great-grand children. They have left a legacy of love and kindness to their posterity and all they have come in contact with.