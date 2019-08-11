Happy 90th Birthday!: Norman Sevy

Norman Sevy will celebrate his 90th birthday August 18, 2019.
On May 14, 1948, he married Beth Seely. She was the light of his life until her passing in 2016. They have five children; Pamela Ray, Barry Sevy, Christine Vaughn, Brent Sevy and David Sevy (deceased). Norman's greatest joy is being with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He has especially come to love the young people of the Wards he has lived in.
Whether working on the Southern Pacific Railroad, serving his community or the many callings he held in the Latter-day Saints Church, Norman has always set an honorable example. To everyone who knows Norman, you are always welcome.
His children are holding an open house in Norman's honor August 18, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at his home 1663 N 2400 W in Clinton. Please come and enjoy some cake, ice cream and share some memories.