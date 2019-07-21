Happy 90th Birthday!: Patricia L. Carpenter

Patricia L. Carpenter will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on July 22, 2019. Pat was born in 1929, in Atchison, KS, the daughter of Charles Wesley Roper and Nellie Nevada Coker. She is the youngest of the Roper family to be born, preceded by Charles Eugene Roper in 1914, Bueford Talmage, in 1916, Trentis Pauline in 1918, Richard Samuel in 1923, and Alice Nell in 1925. Charles Eugene died as a POW in MOJI, Japan on February 3, 1945.
She married Duane C. Carpenter, March 12, 1950, in Salem, Oregon. Pat has lived in Holland, MI, Twin Falls, ID and Salem, OR, but always managed to be in Ogden, where her four children were born. She has lived in Ogden for almost 70 years.
Pat is a lifetime member of the 1st United Methodist Church where she enjoyed many years singing in the Chancel choir, performing as the soprano of "The Quarter Notes" along with Den Mother duties when her sons were young. Her passion for music and her melodic, clear voice brought her to just about every church in the area to sing for services. In her later years, she was a member of the Utah Choral in Salt Lake City. Silverstein commented that he wished that every woman over 60 years of age had a voice as clear and pure as hers.
Pat is also a member of the PEO International Sisterhood, Chapter J.
Her children are: David Duane Carpenter (Julie) of Ogden, Dennis Jay Carpenter (Janet) of Ogden, Michael Kim Carpenter, deceased, (Monique) of Seattle, WA and Julie Melinda Love of Warner Robins, GA.
Her 90 years has seen her family grow with the addition of 11 grandchildren: Chris Carpenter, Jessica Brooks (Jeff), Melissa Tuttle (Chayse), Clark Anthon (Sherry), Jordan and Patrick Galt, Ella Simone Carpenter, Gabriel Young (Shavon), Jerred Hunter (Megan), Jody Hoener (Roy), and Janelle Miller (David) along with 24 Great-Grandchildren.
A celebration in her honor will be held with her family. Cards can be sent to Mountain Ridge Assisted Living.