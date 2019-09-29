Happy 80th Birthday!: Patsy Topping Andersen

Patsy Topping Andersen was born in the old Dee Hospital October 2, 1939, the oldest of four daughters of Henry Jr. "Pat" and Kathryn Sherman Topping. Her sisters are Sherma (James) DeDecker, Florence (deceased 1992) and Judy (deceased 1961). She graduated from Ogden High School class of 1957 and soon after went to work for the Prudential Insurance Company. After 38 years (36 of those as Office Manager) she took advantage of a Company-wide early retirement offer. She worked an additional 10 years at the Davis County Justice Court. She enjoyed working and enjoyed the association of those with whom she worked.
She married Melvin B. Andersen in 1970, in the Logan Temple and helped him finish raising his four youngest children: Steven and Karen Andersen, Albuquerque; Dan and Kaye Andersen, Brigham City; Kit and Janet Andersen, Rexburg; and Teresa and Michael Rigby, Willard. The oldest child, Rev. Jeri Linn, LaCrescenta, CA, did not live with them but is also a beloved daughter. Although Patsy is a step- mother she claims the 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren as her own.
She loves all things genealogy. She crochets, sews, and knits if absolutely necessary. She also enjoys crossword puzzles, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles and misses going fishing, another of her favorite things.
She has always been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the ward library and in each of the auxiliaries with Primary being her favorite. As a couple, the highlight of their Church service was the blessing they had of serving as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Temple for the first 16 years it was open (1995-2011).
Since her beloved husband, Mel, is bedridden at this time; the Birthday will be a mini celebration.