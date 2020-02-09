Happy 80th Birthday! : Richard A Scadden

Richard A Scadden born February 7, 1940. Born and raised in Ogden, Utah. Married Sherry Ann Hammer February 26, 1957. They reside in Pleasant View, Utah. Richard worked in youth corrections for 31 years before retiring in 2002.
He loves to hunt, fish, and has been a softball mentor to many across the state of Utah.
Richard is Father of (five) Dana (Mark) Smith, North Ogden, Rick (Michele) Scadden, North Ogden, Jeff Scadden, Eden, Ryan (Bobbi), Scadden, Bountiful, Shelby (Michael) Healy, South Ogden. Richard was celebrated with many family and friends.
Happy Birthday, We Love You!