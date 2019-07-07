Happy 80th Birthday!: Robert James Beil

Robert James Beil, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 9, 1939, to John and Athalia Beil.
He is one of eight children with four brothers and three sisters. He was supposed to be the priest in this Catholic family but joined the military instead.
He served in the Air Force from 1956-1960. While stationed at Hill Air Force Base he met and married Gayle Schulz. Together they have three children, Paul, Tammy, and Debbie.
He retired from DDO after 38 years. After the passing of his wife Gayle, he married Marlene Eyster. She brought four children: Mary, Ellen, Vickie, and Mike into his family. Together they have 25 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Bob enjoys woodworking. He has created beautiful wood items for every family member and many friends. The family honored Bob with a fun picnic at Uintah Park on July 6th.