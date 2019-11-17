Happy 99th Birthday!: Robert Kelstrom

Robert Kelstrom recently celebrated his 99th birthday with family and friends.
He was born on November 11, 1920, in Elwood, Utah.
He graduated from Bear River High School, after which he served four years in the United States Air Corp, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.
Upon his return, he began his 70 year automotive and recreational sales career at Frank Browning Chevrolet, ending his career just two years ago, having been employed at Ray Citte Inc. for close to 50 years.
He and his devoted wife, Bonnie Morse, were maried in 1947, moved to Roy in 1954 and never left. They are active members of the Lake View LDS Ward. His interests have been gardening and landscaping, the beauty of his yard, enjoyed by many.
His children are Sherman(Diane) Kelstrom, Tamara(Charles) Roberts, Curtis Kelstrom, and Scott Kelstrom(deceased); nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren(1 deceased).