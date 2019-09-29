Happy 90th Birthday!: Rosella Hunt Paice

Rosella Hunt Paice celebrated her 90th birthday on September 25, 2019.
Born in 1929 as the youngest child to George and Ethel Hunt, Rosella enjoyed growing up in Hooper, where she spent time with friends and was crowned Hooper Tomato Days queen when she was 18. She attended the Hooper School through 10th grade and went on to graduate from Weber High School, before attending a year at Weber College.
Rosella married Lamar Paice, of West Point, for time and eternity on October 7, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. They moved to West Point where they spent the next 55 years, including raising a family of four children: Steven Paice (Laurie Stephens) of Hooper; David Paice (the late LaTrisha Paice) of Hooper; Joan Barker (Larry) of West Point; and Lisa Shumway (Adam) of Syracuse. She is a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has enjoyed serving in a variety of callings through the years.
A beloved grandmother, Rosella has 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild with another on the way.
Rosella enjoyed her years working at the Clinton Greenhouse, square dancing with her husband and good friends, camping and fishing with her family, reading, and crocheting. She and Lamar now live in Hooper, where they entertain frequent visits from their family and enjoy peaceful country living.