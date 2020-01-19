Happy 80th Birthday!: Ruth Brady Halbert

Ruth Halbert turns 80 on January 19, 2020. She was one out of six children born to Walter LeRoy and Myrtle Evans Brady in SLC, Utah.
Ruth met the love of her life in SLC and married Ron Halbert in 1955.
Ruth and Ron enjoyed being married for 63 wonderful years. Ron passed in May, 2018. Ruth is looking forward to being reunited with him for Eternity.
Ruth and Ron had six children. They also have 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Ruth knows how to make her house a home. She can decorate beautifully, bakes the best cookies, prepares delicious meals and can play games, especially Yahtzee, and Farkle better than anyone. She's definitely a fierce competitor.
Ruth has a sweet tooth for chocolate ice cream, she loves her fur baby Ruby, loves having her family visit, and Christmas is her most favorite holiday.
Her family wishes her a very Happy Birthday! We love you!!!!