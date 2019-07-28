Happy 90th Birthday!: Ruth Colleen Cunnington Bennett

Ruth will celebrate her 90th Birthday at an open house with family and friends on August 3, 2019, at the West Point Lakeside Stake Center, 800 N 4000 W, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ruth was born on August 10, 1929, the daughter of Rue Cunnington and Della Grace Craythorn Beasely. Ruth was raised in Hooper, Utah and lived her married life in West Point, Utah. She married George Junior Bennett on August 14, 1946 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Junior passed away with Ruth by his side in January of 2016.
Ruth worked for the Davis School District where she learned to cook delicious meals. Ruth has always loved to work in her yard and garden. She is a friend and grandma to everyone and demonstrates charity, kindness, and compassion. It is not uncommon to find someone visiting her and sharing a Hostess treat or a soda.
Her testimony of Jesus Christ is an example to all. To celebrate "Grandma's" Birthday, surprise someone with an act of kindness or a treat just like she would do.