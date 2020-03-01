Happy 80th Birthday!: Sherm Beazer

Happy 20th Birthday to our Leap Year Kid, born February 29, 1940, to Doris C. and Dale Beazer in Salt Lake City. Brother David and sister Marie completed the family.
His happy disposition and sense of humor, determination, integrity, and caring service have helped so many people over the years including his wife Lorilee, daughters Mary Katherine (Shane), Alynne, Trena, and son Quintin (Brooke, with grandchildren Lydia, Corbin, Graham, and Iris) and many friends and neighbors. Sherm holds an MBA degree from the Univ. of UT.
After ROTC graduation, Sherm served three years in the U.S. Army, including 15 months in Korea (KMAG 8th Army HQ) in Seoul, where he also taught English classes and helped at an orphanage. Capt. Beazer then taught at the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School, Aberdeen, MD. His 30 yr Bountiful Computers QED business rescued countless important and treasured documents for businesses, families, and grad students. With his outgoing people skills, Sherm has served three missions for The Church of Jesus Christ: full time in France, and two stake missions, served in two bishoprics (Maryland and Colorado), the Sunset Stake high council, and Boy Scout callings.
Sherm's interests include fine woodworking, photography, his family, Bountiful Breakfast Exchange Club, baking bread for friends, Cummings Chocolates, pinochle, and cheering for the Utes!