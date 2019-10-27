Happy 90th Birthday!: Shirley Jean Dickinson

Shirley Jean Dickinson, of Roy, Utah, celebrated her 90th Birthday with her family on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at a luncheon at Maddox Restaurant in Brigham City.
Shirley was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 28, 1929. She graduated from North High School and attended Drake University in Des Moines. She is retired from the Defense Depot Ogden. Shirley married Richard Dickinson at Wasatch Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake City and is a member of Harbor Christian Church in Ogden, Utah.
Shirley's children are Dennis and Dr. Jo Myers Dickinson, Ypsilanti, Mich.; Pastor David Dickinson, Fremont, Mich.; Janine and David Miller, Clearfield; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Dickinson. Her son, Darrell Dickinson, is deceased. Shirley has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.