Happy 90th Birthday!: Shirley Thornock

Our mom was born in Ogden UT on February 12, 1930, to Wallace & Lucille (Ferrin) Tams. Growing up she had one sister Helen (Fred) Burdett both deceased. Three brothers Vernon deceased (Ruth) Tams, Louis Tams deceased, & Kenny (Myra) Tams. She met the "Love of her Life" George C Thornock (deceased) while scooping ice cream at Farrs in Ogden UT. They went on to have four AWESOME children....just ask us we will agree we are AWESOME. Georgine (Ken) Hadley, Shirlene deceased (Larry) Pierce, George (Sandy) Thornock, Tami Jane (Doug) Mead. She has 20 Grandchildren (1 deceased) 61 Great- Grandchildren five Great-Great-Grandchildren. Her hobbies are ceramics, puzzles, fishing, jeeping, & family. Her family surprised her on February 15, 2020, with a party. WE LOVE YOU! MOM, GRANDMA, GRANDMA GRAPE, GRANDMA GRAPE GRAPE
Fremont High takes on Davis High on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in a girls basketball game at Davis High School.
