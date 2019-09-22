Happy 95th Birthday!: Wanda Pearce Burrell

Wanda Pearce Burrell, of Washington Terrace, Utah will celebrate her birthday on September 27, 2019.
She was born in Paradise, Utah in 1924, and has many happy memories there.
Wanda has six children: Georgian (Dennis), Bruce, Alonzo, Kevin (Teresa), Blake (Debra) and Tammy (Bob). She has 25 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Her family, friends and religion are the highlight of her life.
She loves all sports but is an avid Jazz fan. Wanda also looks forward to the monthly book clubs held at her home.
Wanda is loved by many and cherished by all. Happy birthday Mom, we love you!