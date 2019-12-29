Happy 90th Birthday!: Wayne Bone

Wayne Bone and his family are excited to celebrate his 90th birthday!
Wayne was born January 1, 1930 in Layton Utah. He married Marilyn Timothy and they had six boys. Greg, Steven Paul, Brent, Mike, Scott and Jim. Wayne has many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wayne was born and raised on the same street in West Layton, UT and has lived in the same ward his entire life. He ran a successful electrical business with his sons. ^Wayne Bone & Sons Electric^
We will celebrate with an Open House on Saturday January 4, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the LDS Church , located at 400 S. 2200 W. Layton Utah.