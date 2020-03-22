IN 1940: Disney's animated musical film Pinocchio was first shown in the United States, cartoon character Daisy Duck debuted in the film Mr. Duck Steps Out, the very first McDonald's restaurant opened in San Bernardino, California, Walter Knott began construction of what became Knott's Berry Farm and our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, Lula Yvonne Johnston O'Brien was born!

 Contributed

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!

Please join us in celebrating this milestone that is Yvonne's,

80th Birthday with a card shower!

Wishes may be sent to her at:

2191 W. 5075 S. Roy, UT 84067.

A celebration with family and friends will be announced at a later date.

