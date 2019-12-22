Look Who's 80!: Lee Pons

Lee Pons was born on December 11, 1939, in Ogden. He started a family early in life with his wife Carolyn and they have three sons, Jeff, Randy and Steve. Throughout his career as a contractor, he is well known for building and remodeling beautiful homes throughout several counties, including a hotel in Wendover Nevada. He was the owner and founder of K and L Drywall before retiring. Among his many talents he played guitar and sang country music at the historic Hermitage Dance Hall in Ogden canyon. He performed in front of large crowds for eight years and received invitations to sing at weddings and other special occasions.
Lee has always had a passion for hunting deer, elk and anything that requires a permit. He spent years of countless hours trapping bobcats. A trophy catch on a lucky fishing day, is a fishermans dream. The beauty of nature and wildlife are part of who he is.
In his younger years he built a fully equipped full size camper for his pick up truck, with his own two hands. It brought many fun camping trips for him and his family in the Utah Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.
As a member of the Gold Prospectors club, he spent several years in Idaho city mining for gold. Every family member wanted a nugget when he came home. His journey in life is not over. He is a husband, a dad, a Grandpa and a Great-Grandpa . He is a brother, a friend, and he is loved. Congratulations dad. You are a living legend.
- Randy