OUR SPECIAL LADY SOON WILL BE "80": Madeline Haven Crittenden

Madeline Haven Crittenden was born on December 3, 1939. To Theron and Myrtle Haven, she was raised in Ogden along with her sister Winifred and two brothers, Wilford and Lloyd Haven.
Madeline graduated from Ogden High, where she met Wally her very loving husband of 62 years, together they raised their three children in Sunset.
Madeline has always been a very hard worker, who always gave 100 percent at everything she does. She worked at Fram, Sammons Lighting and Retired from Kwal Howel's. Madeline is very well known to her family and friends for her loyalty and gift of gab. She always has words of comfort and brings a laugh to all situations.
Madeline is also known for her many talents, especially sewing and decorating for the holidays. Also well known for her beautiful yard and flowers that draw a lot of attention through the years.
Madeline and Wally love to take road trips to California and Oregon, walking on beaches, seeing lighthouses and watching the sunsets.
We love you so much, MOM.
Love, Cindy (Bill) Palmer, Brad Crittenden, Penny (Roland) Stewart, your five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren
We look forward to many more stories from you.