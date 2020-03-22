95 YEARS LOVED, HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM!!: Lucille L. Knowlden

Lucille L. Knowlden of Riverdale Utah, born in Tooele Utah on March 22, 1925, a daughter of Charles Everett and Vera Frances Jeffries Lawrence. Raised in a family including her best friend & sister Dorthey, brothers Charlie and Bob.
Married at the ripe age of 17 to a Navy Sailor Jack D. Knowlden on December 31, 1942. What a way to bring in the New Year!!! Their marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on January 19, 1944. Of this union were born ten children. Jeanne, Kathleen, Dennis, Dan, Diane, Emma, Jay, Faith, Rebecca, and Christopher.
She has the "impressive" posterity of forty-three grandchildren, eighty-six great-grandchildren (plus one due in August 2020) twenty-five great-great-grandchildren to date and growing.
Each child has a special bond with Grandma, Grandma GG!! Mrs. Knowlden worked when she was a young girl at TOD Military Depot in Tooele Utah. She was a stay at home mother raising her children, she cleaned base housing with her husband to earn extra money to send her son on a mission to Alaska. She was a counselor then became the manager of Diet Center in Sunset Utah for seven years.
She has held many church positions, Cub Scout Mother, Primary teacher, Relief Society President, Visiting Teacher, Music and Choir Instructor. She has traveled the world and the places she has seen WOW!! Sharp as a whip, quick-witted, a poet and exceptional vocalist, kind, compassionate mother and caregiver, always looking out for the underdog are her attributes.
A deep devotion to her father in Heaven and his Son. She has taught by example and has shared many experiences and stories so that her children and grandchildren can make better decisions in their lives. She has documented many stories of experiences throughout her life of generations before her as well as the past 95 years for those who are yet to know how very WONDERFUL, she is!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOO YOU AND MANY MORE!!!!!!!! We Love you, Your Children and "Impressive" Posterity