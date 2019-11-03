102 Years Young: George A Ford

Old rocking chair has got me, but I am not giving up yet, I just got a new drivers license, so have another five years to look forward to.
I was born in good old Ogden, Utah on November 3, 1917, the Son of James A. Ford and Ida May Burton. My family now consists of two children Pam Erickson and Greg Ford, with Eight Grandchildren and twenty Great-Grandchildren (two deceased).
A birthday celebration was held at Ruby River with all available family attending. Like they say, If your going to hang around , make sure you use a new rope.