Five Generations of Wards: Marion Ward (Buddy deceased) of Almo, Idaho is now the Matriarch of 5 generations.

Marion has eight beautiful children (1 deceased), 30 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and one special great-great-grandchild.
Three generations of nurses follow with Connie Price (Bob) of Syracuse, Utah (retired Operating Room Nurse) has five children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Adrianna Bussell (Donnie) of Bullard, Texas (APN in Tyler, Texas) has three children and one grandchild, Katie Lewis of Bullard, Texas (Emergency Room Nurse in Jacksonville,Texas) with Alianna Lewis.