The family of Richard and Kathryn Coleman is excited to announce and celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10th, 2020. Just prior to beginning his sophomore year of high school, Richard and his family moved from Salt Lake City to Ogden where he attended Ben Lomond High School. Little did he know that his apprehension to leave Salt Lake City just before beginning high school would result in the best thing that ever happened to him. Richard met Kathryn Heitz shortly after beginning school and the rest is history. These high school sweethearts were briefly separated for two years while Richard served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australia Melbourne Mission. Kathy attended Weber State College and was very involved with the La Dianita Sorority and marched with the Chantonelles.
Shortly after returning back to Ogden from Australia, Richard and Kathy were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 10, 1970. Not long after their marriage, Richard enlisted as an Army Reserve Medic and served in the 6th Battalion, 83rd Artillery for 6 years. They have lived in Ogden, North Ogden and Pleasant View Utah. They are the parents of five children, Brett (Andreya) Coleman, Todd (Shellee) Coleman, Scott (Alyson) Coleman, Emily (Christian) Hall, and Brad (Melissa) Coleman. They are the proud grandparents of 20 grandchildren and spend a large portion of their time attending their grandchildren's sporting events, piano recitals, dance competitions, choir concerts and countless other activities. Richard and Kathy are also incredible examples of service and have devoted much of their lives to serving others in the community and through church callings. They are currently serving as Missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ogden City.
Richard owned and operated Coleman Knitting Mills. Coleman Knitting Mills is a premier U.S. manufacturer of hand-crafted cheer wear, student government attire, and letterman jackets for Junior High and High School students. They sold their attire across the state from 1974 until their retirement in 2018. Richard and Kathy sold their business, which remains in operation, and are enjoying retirement. When Richard wasn't at work he was coaching any number of his kids baseball/softball teams. Kathy enjoyed being a homemaker to their five children and also started her own wedding cake business, Cakes by Kathy. She made beautiful, elaborate wedding cakes for 20 years. In 2005, after they became empty nester's she joined Richard at the Mill and worked there until their retirement.
Mom and Dad/Grandma and Grandpa, there are no words to express how much we love you and what a profound influence you continue to have on our lives. Thank you for your love and examples the past 50 years! We look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries with you in the years to come.