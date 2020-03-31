IN LOVING MEMORY: Kayie Powers

Feb 3, 1945~Mar 31, 2014

Always in our hearts.

It is now six years and we love and miss you as if it were yesterday, Wonderful memories of our years together give us comfort. You are loved and will

always be missed.

Dave Powers and Family

