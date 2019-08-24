IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Alicia (Lisa) Joi Martinez-Stapley

Apr 11, 1966 ~ Aug 24 , 2016
My angel up in heaven, I wanted you to know,
I feel you watching me everywhere I go.
I wish you were here with me, but that can never be,
Memories of you in my heart, that only I can see.
My angel up in heaven, I hope you understand,
That I would give anything if I could hold your hand.
I'd hold you oh so tightly, and never let you go,
All the love inside of me, to you I would show.
My angel up in heaven, for now we are apart,
You'll always live inside of me, deep within my heart.
Your loving family