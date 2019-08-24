IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Alicia (Lisa) Joi Martinez-Stapley

 Contributed

Apr 11, 1966 ~ Aug 24 , 2016

My angel up in heaven, I wanted you to know,

I feel you watching me everywhere I go.

I wish you were here with me, but that can never be,

Memories of you in my heart, that only I can see.

My angel up in heaven, I hope you understand,

That I would give anything if I could hold your hand.

I'd hold you oh so tightly, and never let you go,

All the love inside of me, to you I would show.

My angel up in heaven, for now we are apart,

You'll always live inside of me, deep within my heart.

Your loving family

