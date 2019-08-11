IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Annette Jolley 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Annette Jolley Contributed Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Happy birthdayWe love and miss you,????Love your family Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles19-year-old arrested after woman escapes alleged kidnapping attempt in RoyThousands of fish dead at Pineview, officials say water quality is likely not to blameFirst Ogden family to receive 'Extreme' home makeover revealedI-15 closed in Layton this weekend as work moves forward on Express Lanes projectSwan Lakes Golf Course owner: 'It's been a glorious 25 years here' in Layton2020 trial dates set for members of alleged Weber County street gang, criminal enterpriseSwan Lakes Golf Course in Layton 'anticipates' closing in September after 25 yearsPolice clarify online rumors of violence at Roy Days, urge people to 'post wisely'Weber County Fair promises to be 'Outrageous,' fun for allLovell death penalty appeal hearings begin in Ogden, witnesses testify on his demeanor in prison +14 Multimedia PHOTOS: Bonneville girls soccer tops Weber Aug 8, 2019 0 Bonneville defeated Weber 5-0 on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Weber High School in Pleasant View. Latest News PHOTOS: Ogden Raptors fall to Idaho Falls 9-8 Despite 3 homers from Lewis, Ogden Raptors fall 9-8 to Idaho Falls Young players step up as Weber State football holds first fall camp scrimmage 2 new Weber County bus routes set to begin Sunday Women's Retreat House moving from Ogden to Pleasant View, in need of relocation funds New program helps Utah farmers with disabilities Officials: Utah prison population growth among fastest in US New AMC drama follows Japanese American internment horror