IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Brenda Lee Allen

July 20, 1961 ~ May 9, 2019
Happy Birthday Baby!
It has been 5 years since
you have gone. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.
No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone
before we knew it, and only God knows why. Our hearts still ache in sadness and
secret tears still flow.
What it meant to lose you
no one will never know.
We miss your contagious laugh and your bright twinkling eyes.
You remain in our hearts and our thoughts until we re-unite again.
We love and miss you.
????
Mom, Dad, Dennis, Tiffany, Ashlee and your loving grandsons Kavon,
Hudson, and Axel