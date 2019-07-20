IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Brenda Lee Allen

 Contributed

July 20, 1961 ~ May 9, 2019

Happy Birthday Baby!

It has been 5 years since

you have gone. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane I'd walk right up to heaven and bring you home again.

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone

before we knew it, and only God knows why. Our hearts still ache in sadness and

secret tears still flow.

What it meant to lose you

no one will never know.

We miss your contagious laugh and your bright twinkling eyes.

You remain in our hearts and our thoughts until we re-unite again.

We love and miss you.

Mom, Dad, Dennis, Tiffany, Ashlee and your loving grandsons Kavon,

Hudson, and Axel

