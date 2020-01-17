IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Cathy Elaine Linder

IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Cathy Elaine Linder

 Contributed

Oct 23, 1958 ~ Jan 17, 2016

Mom it's been four long years, we miss you so much. Not one day goes by that we don't think of you! We love you to the moon and back! ??? Love, Jeremiah, Cassie & Legend

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!