IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Danny Simmons

March 16, 1964 ~ May 30, 2014

We often wish for another moment, another kiss, another smile. One more chance to hear you laugh, or even visit

for a while. We miss you every day. Just know we love

and cherish you, in each and every way.

Loss has taught us many things, and now we face each

day, with hope and happy memories

to help us on our way, and though we're full of sadness that you're no longer here, your

influence still guides us and we still feel you near.

Love, Mom and Pete,

Stuart, Dawn, Ken, Kyler,

Lexie, Dottie and Casey

