IN LOVING MEMORY OF: Danny Simmons

March 16, 1964 ~ May 30, 2014
We often wish for another moment, another kiss, another smile. One more chance to hear you laugh, or even visit
for a while. We miss you every day. Just know we love
and cherish you, in each and every way.
Loss has taught us many things, and now we face each
day, with hope and happy memories
to help us on our way, and though we're full of sadness that you're no longer here, your
influence still guides us and we still feel you near.
Love, Mom and Pete,
Stuart, Dawn, Ken, Kyler,
Lexie, Dottie and Casey