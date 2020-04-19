IN LOVING MEMORY OF: David Lynn Johnson

November 15, 1946 ~ April 19, 2014
Honey, it's been six
years today remembering what an amazing husband, dad and grandpa you
are is easy and missing
you is a pain that will
never go away.
We were blessed with our time with you but our tears continue to fall for the most kind and gentle man that we ever knew. If I could have one wish it would be to spend a day with you to see your smile, hear your voice and to give you a kiss on your cheek.
We will always cherish those memories,
you will always be in our hearts.
We love you and miss you,
Your loving wife forever, Barb and family
